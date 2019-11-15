Rifle season starts Nov. 16

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ethan Ready, GMNF Hunter Safety - Bill Garrison Hunters have to clearly identify their target before shooting to prevent accidents or fatalities. They fire only at clearly identified wildlife and know what is beyond your target. Pictured: Bill Garrison with buck.

MIDDLEBURY | Rifle season in Vermont is fast approaching and we asked Ethan Ready of Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) in Rutland about safety tips and news relating to this year’s hunting season.

Eagle: When does rifle season begin in Vermont this year?

Ready: Saturday, Nov. 16, marks the opening day of the white tail deer rifle hunt in Vermont, a lifelong tradition for many Vermonters and visitors to the Green Mountain State.

Eagle: How does the Forest Service play a role in making Vermont a special place for hunters?

Ready: Through prescribed fire, timber management, and wildlife monitoring programs, the GMNF works year round to enhance wildlife habitat, including that for large and small game. We remind hunters and other forest users that the entire 400,000 acre National Forest is open for hunting, the only exceptions are developed trails and recreation sites. As with any recreational opportunity on the GMNF, all applicable state and federal laws and regulations must be followed. Below are some safety tips for hunters that may be planning to hunt on the GMNF.

Eagle: It seems like a tough job to find a target in Vermont’s thick woodlands.

Ready: Hunters have to clearly identify their target before shooting to prevent accidents or fatalities. They fire only at clearly identified wildlife and know what is beyond their target. They should be alert when hunting near developed areas and trails. Other recreationists are in the forest as well.

Eagle: We guess there isn’t much to stop a determined sportsman: rain, snow, sleet, hail, etc.

Ready: Hunters must check weather reports before visiting the forest...(That means) dressing properly and being prepared for the worst possible conditions. Hunters should tell someone where they will be hunting and when they will return; be familiar with the area that you are hunting.

Eagle: Gone are the days of those old-fashioned red buffalo-plaid jackets, eh?

Ready: (Hunters now) wear blaze orange and try to be visible from all directions.

Eagle: How about proper hunting gear in the GMNF?

Ready: Check hunting equipment before and after each outing, and maintain it properly. My advice: Familiarize yourself with the operation of your firearm before using it in the field. Carry a spare set of dry clothes, too. Use layering techniques to prevent moisture retention, while maintaining body warmth. Always bring waterproof gear. Have a first aid kit, flashlight, cell phone, food and water in case of an emergency.

Eagle: Thanks and happy hunting. ■