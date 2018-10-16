Rise in suicide is focus of march, health centers

× Expand Photo courtesy of AFSP Pictured: Volunteers at the 2017 Walk Out of Darkness event.

Photo courtesy of AFSP Walk Out of Darkness community event will take place in Rutland City on Saturday, Oct. 20. The event supports the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention during the month of October. Pictured: Volunteers at the 2017 Walk Out of Darkness event.

RUTLAND | If you don’t think suicide is a growing concern here in Vermont, think again. A local news report in June cited that “suicide is the eighth-leading cause of death in Vermont.”

At the Vermont Department of Mental Health, suicide rates is of growing concern and action.

“Vermont’s rates of suicide, calculated as the number of deaths by suicide per 100,000 people, are higher than the national averages,” according to DMH. “Vermont rates of suicide are also higher than the rates of neighboring states and the New England Region. The overall rate for the past 10 years has been increasing.”

DMH data indicates that more men than women die as the result of suicide. Sadly, firearms make up approximately two-thirds of self-inflicted deaths.

In Rutland and Addison counties, officials of the Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region (CHCRR) network are keenly focused on this mostly silent but growing crisis.

“Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region (CHCRR) is working at creating an environment where patients feel comfortable talking about their suicidal thoughts and providing them with necessary support,” said Brooke Whalen, licensed social worker and CHCRR’s behavioral health manager.

Whalen noted that in the past decade, the overall suicide rate in Vermont has been rising at concerning rates.

One way to draw attention to the crisis locally is by way of the Walk Out of Darkness community event which takes place in Rutland City on Saturday, Oct. 20.

The Walk Out event supports the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention during the month of October. Donations collect during the Oct. 20 event supports AFSP; the goal is to reduce the annual suicide rate 20 percent by 2025.

Hopefully, the Rutland Walk Out event will encourage area residents to open up about their struggle with suicide and support families that have faced the loss of a loved one to suicide.

Whalen said Walk Out of the Darkness is bringing all of the behavioral health providers in Rutland and Addison counties together to spread public knowledge about suicide prevention.

“This year,” according to Whalen, “CHCRR will join Rutland Regional Medical Center and Rutland Mental Health for the Saturday morning walk that will begin at Main Street Park (U.S. Route 7) in Rutland.”

Whalen noted that CHCRR integrates behavioral science is key to suicide prevention.

“Behavioral health is integrated into the primary care setting,” said Whalen. She manages the CHCRR staff. Among the staff are pediatric and adult psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and licensed social workers.

“Because behavioral health care providers are included in CHCRR’s network, primary care doctors are more comfortable discussing depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders knowing that they have providers to refer to and address those situations,” Whalen said.

CHCRR has recently added four behavioral health specialists to the staff including Benjamin Stillman, clinical psychologist, Dr. Jean Butterfield, child psychiatrist, Clare Connor, psychiatric nurse and Alyssa Mazzariello, social worker with CHCRR Pediatrics.

Walk Out of the Darkness

Walk Date: Oct. 20

Walk Location: Main Street Park - Rutland

Check-in/Registration Time: 9 a.m.

Walk Begins: 10 a.m.

Walk Ends: 11:30 a.m.

For more information, please contact:

Contact Name: Charity Eastman

Contact Phone: (802) 353-8113

Contact Email: charitye2@yahoo.com