Rotary Club supports ‘Stop the Bleed’ program

× Expand Photo by Peg Bolgioni Rutland South Rotary Club presented a donation to Rutland Regional Medical Center in the amount of $2,352.66: Dr. Todd Gregory, E.R. director, Sheila Daniell, R.N., Emily Oswald Cummings, Rutland Health Foundation, April Kuhl, president of the Rutland South Rotary, and Ken Nelson, chair of Rutland South Rotary Grants Committee.

RUTLAND | On May 23, Rutland South Rotary Club presented a donation to Rutland Regional Medical Center in the amount of $2,352.66.

These funds are specially earmarked for five Stop the Bleed medical kits that will distributed to the following high schools: Mill River Union High School, Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Proctor High School, Rutland High School and Stafford Technical Center. In addition to the kits, trainings will also be provided to educators and staff on how to properly utilize the equipment.

Stop the Bleed is one of the nation’s largest public health campaigns designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. Its goal is to save lives by training people across the country how to stop traumatic bleeding.

Accepting the check on behalf of Rutland Regional were Todd Gregory, MD, emergency department director; Sheila Daniell, RN, BSN, CEN-emergency room manager; and Emily Oswald Cummings, Rutland Health Foundation.