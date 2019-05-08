Route 116 work continues

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Route 116 construction work will continue this month.

MIDDLEBURY | The VTrans Route 116 paving project has been underway since the start of the construction season.

This year’s paving work extends along the state highway for approximately 20 miles from just south of Robinson School in Starksboro to the U.S. Route 7 and Vermont Route 116 intersection in Middlebury.

The following is an update to the work schedule for the upcoming week:

Monday through Friday: Weather permitting, side roads and driveway tie-ins throughout the project limits, pavement markings on abutting side roads throughout, bridge joint work throughout and general cleanup work throughout. Also, installation of center line rumble strip throughout the project limits should occur early in the week.

According to Stephanie Barrett, project public outreach coordinator, “We ask motorists to use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone. The safety of the workers, pedestrians and the motorists are of the utmost importance.”

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding this project may contact Barrett at 802-862-6085.