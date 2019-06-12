Rutland chapter helping to draft candidates

Photo by Lou Varricchio Terry Williams: “Most of my family were Democrats, but we used to be able to talk and agree to disagree. We can’t do that anymore.”

RUTLAND | Poultney Selectboard member and 2018 state-senate primary candidate Terry Williams wants to draft new Republican Party candidates in time for the 2020 campaign.

A former organic farmer and U.S. Army officer whose last tour of duty was in Afghanistan, Williams is now involved with the Rutland County GOP chapter’s effort to help steer and develop future party leaders.

“We need leaders in this movement to stop the progressive-socialist onslaught in Vermont,” Williams said at a recent 802VT Alliance meeting. “While I don’t consider myself a leader, I was a leader in the military and studied leadership skills … [and] we need leaders to step up.”

He said the continuing problems in Vermont have forced him to become increasingly engaged in the political process.

“Somebody has to do it, and if everyone sits back and tries to be politically correct and doesn’t step forward, more ground will be lost,” he said. “Conservatives typically don’t get involved with other people’s business, but we need to speak out now.”

He said conservatives did poorly in the 2018 election because they “didn’t have a plan,” and because progressives “forged ahead with their plans.”

“We need to unify fringe groups and get them thinking about what’s going on. We need to identify the opposition and defeat them [in the voting booth]. We need to start in municipal levels, from the grass roots up. We need to identify and train future leaders, and that’s where 802VT Alliance comes in,” he said.

Williams revealed that the nonpartisan grassroots citizen group called 802VT Alliance has goals to identify 180 conservative senators and representatives for the 2020 campaign, regardless of party affiliation.

“Will we attain this? Probably not, but we are targeting key leaders who have to go,” Williams said. “Most of my family were Democrats, but we used to be able to talk and agree to disagree. We can’t do that anymore.”