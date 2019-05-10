PITTSFORD | The Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) is holding a yard sale to raise money for the homeless animals. Join us on Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., at the RCHS, 765 Stevens Rd. in Pittsford. Now is the perfect time to start cleaning out those attics, basements and closets. RCHS is happy to accept donations for the yard sale. All items must be in working order. No clothing, shoes, textbooks, magazines or computer equipment. Items can be dropped off at the brown building next to the RCHS shelter on Friday, May 10, from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., or Saturday, May 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. only.

CHEWY | Six-year-old, neutered, male, chow chow mix.

Photo provided

I’m a super cute fella who loves hanging out with my favorite people. I’m social and I like being in the middle of the action. I’ve been enjoying my walks with the staff and volunteers and I’m looking forward to hikes and other outdoor adventures with my new family. I’m smart and I already know sit. And I do like treats so I’d like to learn more commands and maybe even some tricks. I have a thick coat and getting brushed is wonderful.

TINK | Two-year-old, spayed, female, domestic short hair orange tabby.

Photo provided

Hi. My name is Tink and I arrived at the shelter on April 4. I am a really nice girl who loves attention. It may take a little time for me to adjust to a new home, but once I do everything will be so wonderful. I am very sweet and affectionate. I love my head and shoulders scratched and will give purrs and give head-butts while you pet me. If you are looking for a big ol’ bundle of love, look no further because here I am! Stop by and say hi.

LIDDY | One-year-old, spayed, female, Labrador retriever mix.

Photo provided

I’m a high energy gal and I’m always on the go. There’s no time for sitting around because there are lots of places to go and people to see. I’ll need an active family and lots of exercise and play time will be important for me. I’m social and friendly and I enjoy being with people. Oh, I do love belly rubs just so you know. I’m super cute but I move around so much it’s sometimes hard to get a good picture of me. I do think after a day of hiking and playing I’ll curl up for a rest deserved snooze.

COOKIE | 4.5-year-old, neutered, male, domestic short hair, black and white.

Photo provided