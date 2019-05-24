PITTSFORD | The Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) is working with VT-CAN (a low cost spay/neuter clinic in Vermont) to host a low cost spay/neuter clinic for Rutland County cats on Monday, June 3, in Pittsford. Prior registration is required.

Female cat spays and male cat neuters are $65 including rabies and distemper shots. Cats need to be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and picked up at 4:30 p.m. Space is limited so please register soon. Limited to Rutland County residents. The clinic is for those who cannot afford to go to a full-service vet. Financial assistance may be available so please ask when registering. To register your cat or for more information visit vt-can.org or call 802-223-0034.

BAO | 1.5-year-old male, American Guinea pig, black and white.

Photo provided

Hello, I am Bao. My brother Burt and I arrived at RCHS on April 29 from a shelter in Chittenden County. We had been there since October 2018. Our previous owner wasn’t able to take care of us any longer. We can appear to be a little shy when you first meet us but we’re really quite silly. We love to play with toys and make silly noises. We tried apples today. Boy, they are delicious. We also like bell peppers and grapes. We’re trying to be healthy and keep our boyish figures.

NALA | 1-year-old, spayed, female, domestic short hair torbie.

Photo provided

Hello. My name is Nala. I arrived at the shelter on April 20 as an owner surrender. My human was moving and wasn’t able to bring me along. I enjoy the quiet and solitude of a nice home with a comfy couch for me to lounge on. I wouldn’t mind if you lounged with me and we watched animal planet on TV. Maybe we could bond over a can of tuna while reading Cat Fancy magazine. If you are looking for that perfect girl stop by and say hello.

GOLD | 2-month-old, male, American rabbit, brown.

Photo provided

I am Gold and I am so hoppy to meet you. My brother and I arrived at RCHS on May 3 from a shelter in southern Vermont. We’re a handsome pair of fellas, don’t you think? Loud sounds startle me because I am so tiny and my ears are kind of big. I love to be held and snuggled. Carrots I do like my carrots and other yummy vegies. If you’re looking for a couple of handsome bunnies to love then please hop on over and say howdy.

PRECIOUS | 1-year-old, spayed, female, domestic short hair calico.

Photo provided