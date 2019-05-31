Rutland County Humane Society

PITTSFORD | Love cats? Love yoga? Then what could be more fun than a yoga class with cats and kittens?

Join Stephanie Jones, E-RYT, for a yoga class fundraiser with RCHS adoptable cats and kittens! Stephanie will be leading two yoga classes on July 14, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at $20 per person and only 40 spots available per class. Visit RCHS online for details; 100 percent of the proceeds go to helping care for the critters at RCHS.

EMERIS | 2-year-old neutered male hound/labrador retriever mix.

Photo provided

Sit. Check. Shake (with both paws). Check. High Five. Check. As you can see I’m super smart. I am also as cute as can be. I’m a big snuggler and I love hanging out with my favorite people. I’ll sit next to you while you pet me, rub my ears, scratch my head and then I’ll go bounding away to chase a toy or a ball and have some fun. I do love those plush squeaky toys so I hope my new family will stock up on them for me. I’m a very high energy guy and I’ll need lots of exercise and play time to keep me happy and out of things.

TINK | 2-year-old spayed female domestic short hair orange tabby.

Photo provided

Hi. My name is Tink and I arrived at the shelter on April 4. I am a really nice girl who loves attention. It may take a little time for me to adjust to a new home, but once I do everything will be so wonderful. I am very sweet and affectionate. I love my head and shoulders scratched and will give purrs and give head-butts while you pet me. If you are looking for a big ole’ bundle of love, look no further because here I am. Stop by and say hi.

SEBASTIAN | 1-year-old neutered male retriever mix.

Photo provided

Get ready for a burst of sunshine to your day because that’s what it will feel like when we meet. I heard the staff say I’m a staff favorite and I’d have to agree. I’m a very outgoing and social fella who loves hanging out with my favorite people. I love going for walks and now that spring has sprung I’m looking forward to hikes and other outdoor adventures with my new family. I’m an active, on the go guy so I’ll need lots of exercise and play time to keep me happy. My big fluffy coat will need to be brushed so it stays shiny.

VASHTI | 11-year-old spayed female domestic short hair brown and white tabby.

Photo provided