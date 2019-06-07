PITTSFORD | Did you know that you can drop off your redeemable bottles and cans at the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) and help the animals? Thanks to generous folks in our community, we have a dry and secure shed for supporters to drop off redeemable bottles and cans. G.E. volunteers and four handy RCHS volunteers made it a reality for us. The shed is located at the back of the shelter on Stevens Road in Pittsford.

If it’s more convenient, guests can drop the bottles and cans at Green Mountain Bottle Redemption in the Howe Center in Rutland. Just let them know they’re for RCHS.

Those nickels all add up so please drop off your redeemables. If you have any questions please call RCHS at 802-483-6700. The animals say thanks.

ROLO | 8-month-old, neutered male, heeler mix.

Photo provided

Aren’t I so cute? I’ve got such interesting markings which make me unique. I’m a really sweet fella and I love getting attention and being petted. Oh, and I love treats, too. Sometimes I chase after toys but mostly I like hanging out with my favorite people and getting lots of love and attention. I’m a silly, wiggly dog and when I wag my tail my whole body goes back and forth. It’s pretty funny. I like going for walks and since I’m still young I’ll need lots of exercise and play time to keep me happy.

BELLA | 2-year-old, spayed female, domestic short hair, brown and white tabby.

Photo provided

Hi all, I’m Bella. I arrived at the shelter in May after being left behind by my previous owner. I was fortunate to be brought in to the shelter and boy am I excited for my next chapter. I am a happy-go-lucky girl who tends to just go with the flow. I am an indoor only girl and I prefer this lifestyle to the dangers I hear of being an outdoor cat. I have lived with cats and dogs and I have to admit I might prefer to be an only child. To be honest, I would like to have you all to myself.

PEANUT | 3-year-old, spayed female, domestic short hair, black and white.

Photo provided

Hi everyone, my name is Peanut and it is a pleasure to meet all of you wonderful people. A little about myself; I arrived at the shelter on May 8 as a surrender. I love rubbing against ankles, chasing pretend mice, catnip and ear scratches. My dislikes include being outside, an empty food bowl and a dirty litter pan. What are your likes and dislikes? Maybe we should get together and talk.

LOU E. | 6-year-old, neutered male, pug mix.

Photo provided