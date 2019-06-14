RUTLAND | If you would like to make a difference for the animals at the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS), consider becoming a transport volunteer. RCHS is looking for volunteers to transport animals from the shelter to their spay/neuter appointments at local veterinarian offices.

This seems like such a simple task but makes such a huge difference to our four-legged friends. Pour that morning cup of coffee in a travel mug and off you go. What a great way to start your day. Please call RCHS for more information at 802-483-9171 ext. 204.

CHEWY | 6-year-old, neutered male, chow-chow mix

Photo provided

I’m a super cute fella who loves hanging out with my favorite people. I’m social and I like being in the middle of the action. I’ve been enjoying my walks with the staff and volunteers and I’m looking forward to hikes and other outdoor adventures with my new family. I’m smart and I already know sit. And I do like treats so I’d like to learn more commands and maybe even some tricks. I have a thick coat and getting brushed is wonderful.

HENNESSY | 3-year-old, spayed female, domestic short hair, dilute torbie

Photo provided

Hello, I’m Hennessy and it’s a great pleasure to meet you. I arrived at the shelter on April 19 as a surrender. I arrived here with my kittens and we went to live at a great foster home. My kittens are old enough to be without me now so here I am looking for a snuggle buddy. I love playing with toys and having my ears scratched. I would love to meet you and see if we hit it off. Why don’t you swing by and say hello.

JASMINE | 12-year-old, spayed female, beagle

Photo provided

I’m a lovely, older lady who is looking for a home where I can enjoy my golden years. I do enjoy going for gentle walks and strolls with the staff and volunteers, and I have to admit that I’m overweight so the exercise will be good for me because I need to lose a pound or two. I’m outgoing and friendly and enjoy hanging out with my favorite people. I’d love a nice, comfy dog bed to curl up in and snooze away the afternoon. I’m not fond of gun shots, but I know lots of dogs like me.

CLEO | 3-year-old, spayed female, domestic short hair, black

Photo provided