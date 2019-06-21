RUTLAND | Join the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) for our annual Duck Derby to raise needed funds for the homeless animals in Rutland County. On Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m., adopted (plastic) ducks will be launched into the stream at the Pittsford Recreation Area.

The first four ducks to reach the finish line win cash prizes. We’ll also have a cash prize for the last duck.

Ducks are available for adoption at the RCHS shelter in Pittsford, you can download the information or order ducks online from our website, rchsvt.org. You can adopt a single duck for $3, a quack-pack (4 ducks) for $10 or a 6-quack (6 ducks) for $15. Ducks can be adopted at the event, as well.

You do not need to be present to win, but if you want to, come on down and cheer on your ducks.

Support the RCHS and join us for an enjoyable afternoon of racing ducks. For more information, contact the RCHS Business Office at 483-9171 or visit rchsvt.org.

BURNS | 10-year-old, neutered male, Irish wolfhound mix.

Photo provided

Aren’t I just so cute? I know I am. I’m also very social and I enjoy hanging out with my favorite people. Getting lots of love and attention makes me really happy. I enjoy going for gentle walks and strolls with the staff and volunteers at RCHS and I’m looking forward to meeting my new family so we can go together. I like being brushed and bathed and sometimes I like to play fetch. I’m a big fella so I’ll need lots of room to relax and spread out.

MONTANA | 12-year-old, neutered male, domestic medium hair, buff.

Photo provided

Hi folks. I’m Montana. I arrived the shelter in June with a couple of my friends after my previous owner was no longer able to care for us. I am a striking fella with one gorgeous coat. My color just sets me apart from the rest. I enjoy getting attention and I sure don’t mind a good scratch behind the ears. I have been declawed, so it will be extremely important that I stay inside and safe. I have lived with dogs, cats and children, so as you can see, I am a very well adjusted to things and would do well in most homes. I hope you visit me soon, I am a doll and I know my spirit will win your heart.

CLAUDETTE | 14-year-old, spayed female, domestic short hair, dilute torbie.

Photo provided

Hello. My name is Claudette and I thank you taking the time to read about me. I am an older lady whose previous human passed away which has led me here to begin my search for my forever home. I can be a bit demanding and vocal when I am seeking attention but deep down inside, I just want to be held and loved on. It has recently been discovered that I may be a little hard of hearing. In my dreams my ideal home would be with a nice quiet family where I could relax on the back of a couch and watch television.

CHEWY | Six-year-old, neutered male, chow-chow mix.

Photo provided