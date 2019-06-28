PITTSFORD | If you love yoga and love cats, then you’ll love our new fundraising event. Join the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) at Vermont Sport and Fitness Club on 40 Curtis Avenue in Rutland on Sunday, July 14, for cat yoga.

Enjoy an all-level yoga class led by Stephanie Jones E-RYT with the company of adorable and adoptable RCHS cats and kittens. There are two classes available, and only 40 spots in each.

Tickets are $20 per person. Classes will be at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and running about an hour each class.

To reserve your spot, sign up online at rchsvt.org or stop by the shelter.

BEAR | 7-year-old, neutered male, domestic long hair, black.

Get ready for handsome. I am just that. Oh, and to add to that, boy do I have purrsonality galore. I arrived at the shelter in May after my previous owner was moving and was unable to bring me along. I have lived with dogs, cats and children, so I think I could slip right into most homes and do quite well. I am a sweet, social fella who loves some good lap time. I will sit on your lap and knead myself into a comfortable position. Maybe while I am in your lap I could get a good brushing.

ZEVA | 8-year-old, spayed female, domestic short hair, tortoiseshell.

Hello, my name is Zeva. I arrived at the shelter on May 21 because my previous owner recently passed away. I was nervous and stressed when I first arrived but I am finding myself getting more and more comfortable each day. I like being held and lap time is an all-time favorite. I also enjoy getting my cheeks rubbed and ears scratched. Sometimes at night when I go to sleep, I close my eyes and dream of what my forever home will be like. I dream of an abundance of cat treats, snuggles and a soft bed.

SADIE | 5-month-old, female lab/shep, mix.

I am as cute as can be. I’m sweet and fun and I have lots of energy. I’ll need lots of exercise and play time. And, of course, I’m not house trained yet. I love to run and play and dig holes and do all of those fun puppy things. I arrived at RCHS on June13 from a busy shelter in New Jersey and I’m happy to be in Vermont. Stop by and say hi.

PRESTON | 4-year-old, neutered male, domestic short hair, black and white.

