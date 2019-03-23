Pittsford |The Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) is in need of some dedicated, caring and hardworking individuals. For more information about RCHS please visit the website at rchsvt.org.

LUNA | Twelve-year-old, spayed female, domestic short hair, black.

Photo provided Luna

Hi people, my name is Luna. I arrived at the shelter on Feb. 9. My human was not able to care for me any longer. I am a super-duper loving girl who adores ear scratches and lap time. I was in a home with other cats, but they didn’t really like me and they would beat me a little bit which was no fun for me. That doesn’t mean I can’t live with other cats, so if you have a cat or two in your current home we will need some time to get used to each other. Don’t let my age scare you away, I am pretty active for a 12 year old.

LECHE | Nine-year-old, neutered, male, domestic short hair, brown tiger.

Photo provided Leche

I was brought to the Rutland County Humane Society because I love the outdoors, and I would escape whenever given the chance. My previous owner had a ‘doggy door’ that I thought was mine as well and boy did I use it. I do enjoy wandering outdoors, but I am told that is not safe. So, if my new owners could possibly have a screened in area for me to explore, this can satisfy my love of nature. I had some teeth taken out, and I do feel much better now! Please stop by to meet me and share our love of nature together.

PACO | Seven-year-old, male, domestic long hair, brown and white tabby.

Photo provided Paco

Hello, my name is Paco. Some people call me Paco the Taco. Odd, I know. I was surrendered by my owner because I was having trouble using the litterbox. I was even brought to the vet and he said I was fine but thought maybe I was stressed. It was recently discovered that I was declawed. Imagine that, no one ever noticed because I am super gentle with my paws. When a cat like myself is declawed it is often painful to use a litter box. I’ve been using pellets in my box here and have had a couple of accidents. My friends here at the shelter are trying different types of litter to see which one might work better for my tender paws. It is a work in progress. Other than all that wonder stuff, I am amazing. I love to sit on laps, get my fur brushed and be near people. Did I mention how handsome I am? If you find me simply irresistible, stop by and say howdy.

NIBBLES | Two-year-old, neutered male, domestic short hair, grey tiger.

Photo provided Nibbles