PITTSFORD | It’s that time of year again so the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) would like to remind you to license your dog by April 1. You’ll need to have them up-to-date on their rabies shot so please check with your veterinarian and make an appointment, if necessary. Did you know that Vermont state law requires all cats to have their rabies shots, too? If you’re not sure, please check with your vet to make sure your dog and cat are up to date on their shots.

OZZIE | One-year-old neutered male domestic short hair orange and white tiger.

Photo provided

My story is a rather sad one. My human mom is very sick and it is too hard for my human dad to take care of us both. They agreed that bringing me here would be the best thing for me. I hope I am able to find my forever home here and not have to make new friends again. I am used to a very quiet household without children. I did like to sit on my mom’s lap and I may do that with your lap in time but don’t be upset if I don’t.

PEARL | One-year-old spayed female pit bull mix.

Photo provided

Oh my, I am so sweet. And gentle. And silly. I’m a goof. And everyone loves me. When we meet I’ll probably roll over so you can give me a belly rub and I’ll love every minute of it. And, of course, I’m adorable. I love being the center of attention and getting lots of love and pampering. I also have nice leash manners and am enjoying walks with the staff and volunteers. I hear spring is coming so I can’t wait to get outside with my new family and enjoy the warmer weather.

KITTY | Three and a half-year-old spayed female domestic short hair brown tabby.

Photo provided

Hello cat lovers. I arrived at the shelter on March 3 because my human parents were not able to take care of me anymore. I’m ok though. It was sad to be separated at first but the people here are so nice to me. I was given all of my vaccines so I am all set to find my new home and begin the best part of my life, living with you. I have lived with other cats and don’t mind having a sibling. I’m not sure about dogs, I’ve never met one. I would prefer to live inside and watch the world go by through a window rather to be outside.

SHADOW | Twelve-year-old spayed female siamese mix torte point.

Photo provided