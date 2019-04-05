PITTSFORD | “We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our wonderful community” is something that couldn’t be more true, and Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) can’t thank you all enough for that. Thanks to your support we are able to care for the over 1,300 animals that come through our doors each year. Thanks to your generosity we are able to provide shelter, warmth and needed medical care for these animals. We are able to spay, neuter and vaccinate these animals, all thanks to you. Please help us continue to care for these animals by supporting our 2019 annual Appeal Fund Drive. You can donate online at rchsvt.org, or you can stop by the shelter. Thank you for your continued support.

PENELOPE | Two-year-old spayed female domestic short hair black and white.

I arrived at RCHS on Jan. 4 as a stray. Thank goodness someone found me and brought me here because not only was I cold and hungry but I was also pregnant with four kitties. I was a wonderful caring mom and now I can focus on myself and finding my forever home. While in foster I was introduced to dogs and young children and I enjoyed both of them. If you think a really sweet, gentle and amazing cat in your life please stop by and introduce yourself.

BUGGS | Adult female rabbit lionhead mix gray and white.

Hello, my name is Buggs. I hopped on into the shelter on March 21 as a surrender. I am a little shy and anxious and super-duper adorable. I would love to find a nice home to live in forever and ever. I love carrots, grapes, and oh my, apple tree branches are just delicious. If you’re looking for a sweet little girl like myself, then look no further because here I am.

DUKE | Four-year-old neutered male domestic short hair brown tiger.

I am not a typical house cat. In fact, I’m called a barn cat. If you have mice roaming around your barn or other outdoor buildings then I am the guy you need. I’ve never been socialized with people and I find them to be a bit scary, so I won’t bother you. As a matter of fact, you might not even notice that I’m there. I don’t require much, just somewhere warm to sleep when it’s cold and wet outside, a litterbox and to be fed a couple of times a day.

CINNABUNN | Adult female rabbit lionhead mix black and white.

