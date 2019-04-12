RUTLAND | Please help the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) take care of our new arrivals this spring and summer. Last year, we took in over 400 kittens and it looks like we’ll see that many this year as well. Stop by Saturday, April 13, from noon to 4 p.m., at the RCHS Adoption Center, 765 Stevens Road in Pittsford and help us with the supplies needed to care for our young felines.

Your gifts will help us provide around-the-clock care that will be needed not only in our shelter but while the kittens are in foster care. Your generosity will allow these little ones to grow strong and healthy so they can be placed in forever homes. If you have any questions please contact RCHS at 483-6700.

NOVEL | Ten-week-old, spayed female, domestic medium hair, torti with white.

Photo provided Novel

Aren’t I cute? I arrived at the shelter on Jan. 22 with my brother when we were only a week old. Our foster mom had to bottle feed us until we could eat on our own. During our time in foster, we grew and grew until we were ready to go into our forever home. I’m a fun-loving puffball and I love to play and romp as all kittens do. I am quite the explorer too. I like to climb everything, so I hope you are ready. I will keep you busy and of course very entertained. Please stop by and say hi to all of us and maybe adopt one (or two) of us.

WISHBONE | Sixteen-week-old, male, pit bull/hound mix.

Photo provided Wishbone

I was in foster care for a few weeks and my foster mom said I love children and teens. I’m still learning to walk on a leash, and sometimes I don’t like to go back inside because it’s such fun outside. I get along great with other dogs and cats. I will chase cats if they’re outside but not when they’re inside. I’m crate trained, but I love to sleep with you and cuddle. I’m at that teething stage so I’ll need lots of toys for me to play with. After I arrived, I had to go to the vet because I had a prolapsed rectum. I was all fixed up and spent some time in foster care, and I’m as good as new and ready to get adopted. The vet said it’s unlikely anything will happen in the future because of it.

STORY | Ten-week-old, neutered male, domestic short hair, black/white.

Photo provided Story

I arrived at the shelter on Jan. 22 with my sister when we were only a week old. Our foster mom had to bottle feed us until we could eat on our own. During our time in foster, we grew and grew until we were ready to go into our forever home. I’m a fun-loving’ puffball, and I love to play and romp as all kittens do. Please stop by and say hi to all of us and maybe adopt one (or two) of us.

MOSES | Six-year-old, neutered male, Chesapeake Bay retriever.

Photo provided Moses