RUTLAND | Mark your calendars. The Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) is excited to kick off our 60th year with a big anniversary celebration. We want everyone who has supported us, donated to us, volunteered here, adopted from us and everyone who loves animals to join the fun. On Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., stop by for an afternoon of food, games, live music by Rick Redington, and, of course, there will be cake.

The adoption center will open at 11 a.m. for tours and to learn more about RCHS. Dogs and kids welcome. We hope you’ll join us in thanking our supportive community and for celebrating our 60th anniversary. For more information, please contact the RCHS business office at 802-483-9171.

CHARLIE | 7-year-old, neutered male, beagle.

Photo provided Charlie

Oh my, oh my, I’m super cute. Everyone who sees me smiles and giggles and comes over to say hi to me and it makes me so happy. I’m a social guy, and I love getting attention and being spoiled. I enjoy walks and being outside so I’m looking forward to hikes and other adventures with my new family. Exercise will be good for me because I’m a little overweight, and I need to lose a few pounds. I do enjoy playing with those plush, squeaky toys, but mostly I like hanging out with my favorite people.

LIZ | 9-month-old, guinea pig, American, black.

Photo provided

Hello. My name is Liz and I arrived at RCHS on April 6. My previous owner was allergic to me and brought me here in hopes of finding my forever home. I am a little shy and haven’t been handled a lot by people so it will take some time for me to get used to the idea. I love yellow and red bell peppers, yummy. When I am excited, I squeak. You should come by and introduce yourself, I love making new friends.

PEPPA | 1.5-year-old, neutered male, domestic short hair, black and white.

Photo provided Peppa

Hello, my name is Peppa and it’s a pleasure to meet you. I arrived at the shelter on April 4 with a transport of other cats from the south. I was surrendered by my previous owner who could no longer take care of me. I am a super sweet and social fella who would love to find my forever home. As soon as you pick me up, I will wrap my arms around your neck and hug you tight. It really is the sweetest thing. I have so much love to give. Stop by and introduce yourself.

DAWN | 2-month-old, male, American rabbit, black.

Photo provided Dawn