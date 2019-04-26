RUTLAND | Do you have feral cats near your home or workplace? Do you see them when you’re out, especially at night? Are you currently feeding feral cats? If so, the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) can help. RCHS is working with citizens around the county where feral cats are living on a population control program called trap-neuter-return (TNR), in which feral cats are humanely trapped, vaccinated against rabies and sterilized. They are then returned to their familiar habitats. If you want to learn more, please contact the Adoption Center at 483-6700 or adoptions@rchsvt.org.

TOBY | Two-year-old, neutered male, boxer mix.

Photo provided Toby

I’m a super handsome fella and boy oh boy do I like treats. They’re yummy. I already know sit and with lots of treats I’m sure I could learn more commands and maybe even some tricks. I’m smart. I like to chase after toys but that’s about it. Maybe you could teach me how to retrieve. I know, I don’t look like a retriever but I hear chasing toys and bringing them back and then chasing them again is fun. I’m a high energy dog so I will need lots of exercise and play time with my new family.

DUSK | Two-month-old, male, American rabbit, black.

Photo provided Dusk

Hi, I am Dusk. I arrived at RCHS on April 5. I was surrendered by my human because they could no longer care for me. I am still a baby and am still quite shy. My new family will have to be patient with me and teach me that it is okay to let people love and hold me. If you are looking for a handsome bunny pal please stop by and say hello.

SKITTLES | Ten-year-old, neutered male, domestic short hair, black and white.

Photo provided Skittles

My name is Skittles and my best friend, Cookies, and I arrived at the shelter on April 4. I am so happy that we are here and have been given the chance to find our forever home. I know that I’m no spring chicken and all this moving around can be stressful for an older guy like me but I just know that Cookies and I will find our forever home together and enjoy watching birds from a nice window. If you think we would be a perfect fit for your family please stop in and introduce yourself! Sincerely, Cookie and Skittles.

FIODOR | Three-year-old, neutered, male, cane corso.

Photo provided Fiodor