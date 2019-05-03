Rutland County Humane Society

PITTSFORD | Spring cleaning? The animals at Rutland County Human Society (RCHS) love old bedding. Now that the weather is (hopefully) getting nicer, many people clean out closets and do some spring cleaning. If you find old bedding or towels, please think about bringing them to the RCHS. They make great bedding for the animals and keep them cozy and comfortable while they’re here. The animals especially love comforters, blankets, quilts, fleece and towels. Thanks for your continued support and for thinking of the animals. If you have any questions, please contact the shelter at 483-6700.

PEPPA | One-and-a-half-year old, neutered male, domestic short hair, black and white.

Photo provided

Hello, my name is Peppa and it’s a pleasure to meet you. I arrived at the shelter on April 4 with a transport of other cats from the south. I was surrendered by my previous owner who could no longer take care of me. I am a super sweet and social fella who would love to find my forever home. As soon as you pick me up, I will wrap my arms around your neck and hug you tight. It really is the sweetest thing. I have so much love to give. Stop by and introduce yourself.

CHARLIE | Seven-year-old, neutered male, beagle.

Photo provided

Oh my, oh my, I’m super cute. Everyone who sees me smiles and giggles and comes over to say hi to me and it makes me so happy. I’m a social guy and I love getting attention and being spoiled. I enjoy walks and being outside so I’m looking forward to hikes and other adventures with my new family. Exercise will be good for me because I’m a little overweight and I need to lose a few pounds. I do enjoy playing with those plush, squeaky toys but mostly I like hanging out with my favorite people.

BERT | Three-year-old, neutered male, domestic short hair, black and white.

Photo provided

Hello, my name is Bert. My buddy Ernie and I arrived at RCHS on April 4 with a transport of cats from the south. We were both originally found as strays and have really bonded with one another. I am a little bit smaller than Ernie. Although we both love our kitty treats and it might show a little. I am a pretty laid-back and am content to just lay around in a nice sunny window with Ernie. I would prefer to be an indoor guy because I might lose my family again.

ERNIE | Three-year-old, neutered male, domestic short hair, black.

Photo provided