Rutland GE gets $517 million army contract

× Expand Photo by Robert D. Ward GE Aviation in Rutland just received a U.S. Army contract to build parts for two military helicopters. Pictured: The AH-64 Apache prototype.

RUTLAND | GE Aviation in Rutland County will get a boost in manufacturing work thanks to Uncle Sam. The local plant currently employs 1,200 workers.

The Rutland-area facility just received a $517 million U.S. Army contract to manufacture test engine parts for the UH-60 Black Hawk, a four-bladed, twin-engine, medium-lift utility helicopter manufactured by Sikorsky, and the Apache helicopter manufactured by Boeing.

The AH-64 Apache is an American twin-turboshaft attack chopper with a tailwheel-type landing gear arrangement and a tandem cockpit for a crew of two. It includes a sensor suite for night vision and targeting.

According to GE Aviation’s Dave Wilson the Rutland factory will provide essential components for the engines. The Army contract will not require added employees, however, Wilson told reporters that it will provide addition plant work for the next few years.