Rutland jury convicts Vermont Railway burglar

RUTLAND | Following a one-day trial, a Rutland jury convicted Eric Bryan, 39, of Rutland, of attempted burglary and unlawful mischief for his role in the Jan. 15, 2017, attempt to break into a Vermont Railways System’s building, located at the train yard off of Strongs Avenue in Rutland City. Bryan’s co-defendant Richard Bates previously pled guilty to attempted burglary.

Rutland P.D. Officer Nathan Harvey and Detective Ryan Ashe went to the train yard after police received a report that two men were cutting through the fence to enter the train yard.

During an inspection of the buildings in the train yard, the officers found a freshly cut fence. The officers continued their search for the intruders. When the officers rounded a corner, they came face-to-face with Bryan and Bates. Bryan and Bates were in the process of prying open the inner door to a Vermont Railways System’s building. They had already forced their way through the outer door. In the process of forcing through the outer door, they broke the latch to that door.

When the police confronted Bates and Bryan, Bates attempted to flee. Officer Harvey pursued and was able to swiftly bring Bates into custody. Bryan was taken into custody without further incident.

Attempted burglary is a felony, which is a violation of 13 V.S.A. § 1201 (burglary) and 13 V.S.A. §9 (attempt). A conviction for attempted burglary carries a maximum potential sentence of not more than a ten years of imprisonment, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.

Unlawful mischief with damage less than $250 is a misdemeanor, which is a violation of 13 V.S.A. § 3701(c). A conviction for this offense is punishable by not more than six months of imprisonment, a fine of not more than $500, or both. A sentencing hearing for these convictions is set for May 29 at 9 a.m.

Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan tried the case for the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office. Hayward was represented at trial by Attorney Lamar Enzor.

Following the jury’s verdict, State Attorney Rose Kennedy said, “Burglaries are serious criminal acts. A burglary disrupts the peace to which all Vermonters and Vermont Businesses are entitled. Thanks to the swift and diligent actions of the Rutland City Police, two would-be burglars were caught in the act. I’m thankful my office was able to bring these two individuals to justice.”