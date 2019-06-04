Rutland sculpture honors African-American soldiers

Photo provided Rev. Arnold Thomas: “While Vermont is one of the whitest states in the Union, it has a rich African-American history of national significance, with Rutland playing a key role.”

RUTLAND | Celebrating a largely unknown piece of important local history, a new sculpture honoring 20 men who joined the first African-American Civil War regiment in the north was added last month to the Rutland Sculpture Trail.

The sculpture, honoring three draftees and 17 volunteers who enlisted in Rutland to join the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, features a scene from the Battle of Olustee, where they earned recognition for their brave fighting in pine barrens and swampland. Three men with local ties were injured in the battle.

The relief sculpture by local artist Don Ramey was created at the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center (CSSC), in Danby marble donated by Vermont Quarries. Ramey used photos of descendants of 54th Regiment soldiers as models for the detailed and moving depiction of soldiers at war.

“After researching the history of this regiment, of these men, exemplary soldiers under fire as well as steadfast equal rights campaigners, I became more at ease with depicting them in battle,” Ramey said. “Rutland’s current residents can be rightly proud of their legacy.”

The regiment was credited with demonstrating incredible bravery, changing military views of African Americans common at the time, and exhibiting tremendous leadership in rejecting military pay until their demands for equal pay were met. Lisa Ryan, a charter member of the Rutland NAACP and member of the Rutland City Board of Aldermen, said as an African American woman, she is proud of the sculpture.

The Rev. Arnold Thomas, a former board member of Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity and supporter of the Vermont African American Heritage Trail, said the artwork would be added to the trail later this year, and would inspire students and visitors alike. “While Vermont is one of the whitest states in the Union, it has a rich African-American history of national significance, with Rutland playing a key role,” Thomas said.

Mayor Dave Allaire and MKF Properties President Mark Foley Jr. unveiled the artwork near the corner of Center Street and Merchants Row, as Carol Driscoll unveiled an accompanying bronze plaque. “It’s a tremendous piece of art honoring bravery and service,” Driscoll said.

Added Foley, who owns the building, “I am honored to be able to celebrate this important piece of Rutland history, and share it with locals and visitors alike.”

Organizers will continue work on plans and fundraising for other sculptures. The series is intended to honor important local people and history, create community pride, beautify downtown Rutland and draw locals and tourists into the city center.