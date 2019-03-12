Rutland voters re-elect mayor, look ahead

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Rutland voters re-elected Mayor David Allaire to second term.

RUTLAND | For voters in the City of Rutland, this year’s mayoral race was a surprise conservative buffet.

Both candidates, Republican Mayor David Allaire and his challenger, realtor Michel Messier, are self-proclaimed conservatives. And just four months after Vermont’s anti-Trump, backlash mid-term election which shrank Republican and conservative presence in Montpelier, the Town Meeting 2019 election provided Rutland County’s GOP leadership with cautious encouragement.

Republican Allaire was re-elected for a second term on March 5 with voters approving his disciplined city budget of $21 million, a school budget of $54 million and bonds of $10 million.

Unlike other communities in Vermont, the City of Rutland does not conduct a public Town Meeting Day gathering of citizens for a voice vote. Instead, all municipal agenda items including budgets as well as local elective offices, are voted on by secret Australian ballot day after Town Meeting.

By mid-evening hours on March 5, it was clear that Allaire had defeated Messier, who also lost the city treasurer’s race against Mary Markowski, with 1,707 votes versus 657 votes. Allaire, who has been an upbeat champion of Rutland City’s long-in-coming comeback, congratulated Messier for running a positive campaign for mayor.

Perhaps the differences between Allaire and Messier, who claims to be a descendant of 17th-century French explorer Samuel de Champlain, weren’t dramatic enough; ultimately, it was Allaire’s experience, as both mayor and a veteran city alderman, plus having earned citywide visibility in the heated 2017 mayoral race, which put him back in the mayor’s office for another term.

Messier’s campaign was not unlike Allaire’s although as a realtor, the challenger stressed that more efforts were needed to increase property values within city limits.

Allaire used the campaign to place his two years in office in perspective.

“I wanted everyone to think back to February 2017,” the mayor said. “The city was in turmoil. The city budget was late… and it had a substantial increase that was provided by the mayor (Christopher Louras)… the fire department had all sorts of leadership issues and we were divided by the refugee issue. Fast forward to today: there is hope and there is optimism in the future. Projects are being completed, such as White’s Pool… and the Center Street Market Park which had been languishing for years.

“We got it completed and it’s a great space. New businesses are open… a new sit-down restaurant downtown, Starbucks is moving forward, and there’s an Indian restaurant moving in. All positive. And a new hotel project for downtown Rutland.”

Addressing Messier’s comments about city hall staff, Allaire admitted that there are some challenges there.

In the weeks leading up to Town Meeting, the 56-year-old Messier expressed disappointment that Allaire wasn’t as fiscally conservative as he had once thought.

Building up Rutland has been a major job for Mayor Allaire.

Among recent Rutland City job successes was the announcement on Feb. 5 of GE Aviation in Rutland being award a $517 million U.S. Army contract to manufacture vital parts for Blackhawk and Apache helicopter test engines.

While the big Army contract won’t create new jobs per se, it will ensure long-term employment for those laborers and technicians at the Rutland facility.

Last October, Mayor Allaire announced that the U.S. Air Force selected the joint U.S.-Swedish Boeing T-X jet as its new, advanced trainer. GE Aviation manufactures the T-X’s F404 turbofan engine.

Allaire has pushed for more affordable housing as well as encouraging homeownership in the city. He reported during the first week of February that single-unit home sales throughout Rutland County were looking good.