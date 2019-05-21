Rutland: When steam was king

× Expand Photo provided Vermonter David C. Bartlett photographed this Rutland Railway double-headed 2-8-2 train south of Rutland in August 1950. This postcard image was published by Audio Visual Desig ns.

RUTLAND | Back in its heyday, the Rutland Railroad was the king of steam in New England. Just after the Civil War, the Rutland & Burlington Railroad was reorganized and changed its name to the Rutland Railroad. Another minor name change would follow in the 1950s.

From the late 1800s until 1955, the golden era of the Rutland R.R. included a number of impressive steam locomotives in the fleet using both local wood and Pennsylvania coal.

For example, the beloved coal-fired Rutland 2-8-2, a configuration of two leading wheels on one axle, was called the Mikado or simply Mike. The locomotive was also later called the McAdoo Mikado and the MacArthur during World War II and the Korean War.

However, by the late 1940s, the age of steam had mostly passed and the decline of the Rutland Railroad became evident with many local rail branches being closed down thanks to the changing lifestyles and transportation modes in post-war America. By 1950, the Rutland company was reorganized yet again with a slightly changed name, the Rutland Railway.

The year 1953 brought three weeks of employee strike action, which killed off the remaining passenger service on the line. In 1955, the Rutland retired its last steam locomotives.

Strikes had plagued the Rutland from the end of World War II until its demise in the 1960s.

By 1961, the writing was on the wall as far as Vermont’s future was concerned regarding non-government subsidized, commercial freight and passenger rail service.

At the dawn of the 60s, it was clear that labor costs had simply outpaced railroad operating costs. Without an infusion of needed funds, railroad infrastructure declined. Also, automobile, truck and airplane competition made operating a rail network like Rutland’s almost impossible with serious cutbacks.

Railroad executives, seeing that their operation was no longer viable, applied to the U.S. Interstate Commerce Commission for what was termed, “complete abandonment.” This was approved with little fanfare outside of the region and the railroad was shut down at 9 a.m. on May 20, 1963.

There’s plenty of blame to go around for the demise of the Rutland Railway: both management and labor contributed to the end by digging in their own corners. The result was a major loss for every stakeholder in the line.

The 1960s labor strike which put the final nail in the Rutland Railway’s coffin was brought on by workers unwillingness to accept some planned big changes. Executives announced that they wanted to relocate the operations of the railroad from Rutland to Burlington. This plan met with loud protests from the core of employees that were based in Rutland.

The planned changes would have lengthened rain runs, especially Burlington to Bellows Falls or Ogdensburg, New York, on one day, staying over and then running back the next day.

Under the operating orders up to 1961, the railroaders would make the run from Rutland to Burlington or Bellows Falls and back in a day, or from Malone, New York, running out and back to Ogdensburg and Burlington.

Ironically, just a few years later, the national unions agreed to nationwide job changes that allowed the type of change proposed by railway officials. But such adjustments by labor came too late for Vermont. Thus, the railroad’s end came not with a bang but a whimper.

During the 1960s, railroad tracks in New York were removed, ending connections to Chatham, New York and on to New York City’s Grand Central Terminal via the New York Central’s Harlem Line.

Much of the right-of-way in Vermont was purchased by the state.

The Northern Division across the top of New York State from Ogdensburg to Norwood still remains in tracks. Interestingly, it’s operated by Vermont Railway, so all the remaining trackage of the Rutland is once again operated by one company.

Today, a 21-mile section from Norwood to Moira is now the multi-use Rutland Trail. Other abandoned sections make up all, or part,of the Hudson and Delaware Rail Trail, Corkscrew Rail Trail and the Alburg Recreation Rail Trail.

Until it was relocated from Vermont to the Steamtown Foundation, the Bellows Falls terminus of the Rutland Railway was operated for tourist trains between the museum site and Chester. But even following Steamtown’s departure from the Green Mountain State to Pennsylvania, several tourist trains using the original Rutland rolling stock were operated.

While the classic Rutland Railroad is gone, it lives on in memory and in today’s rolling stock of its successors, the Green Mountain Railroad and Vermont Railway.