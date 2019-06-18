Rutland woman driving again, thanks to local car dealer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nate Richman Amputation survivor Stefanie Schaffer of Rutland is driving her new Chevrolet Equinox thanks to the help of Denecker Chevrolet in Middlebury.

MIDDLEBURY | Denecker Chevrolet of Middlebury, along with a group of 14 Chevrolet dealerships, gave a helping hand to Rutland resident, Stefanie Schaffer.

“Stefanie was a victim of a boat explosion in the Bahamas in June 2018. She has had over 30 surgeries on her road to recovery, including having both legs amputated,” according to event coordinator Nate Richman.

“Through all of this adversity, Stefanie has remained driven,” he added. “She is committed to using her platform to communicate and inspire others through her story and perseverance.”

Denecker joined with fellow dealers and donated a brand new 2019 Chevrolet Equinox to 23-year-old double leg amputee.

“Stefanie is now driving by herself, regaining the independence she had before the accident,” Richman said.

Stefanie has completed courses to be able to drive the Equinox SUV with newly installed hand controls.

On June 6, she visited the Denecker team and other Chevy dealers at the Rutland Country Club, driving into the club grounds from the driver’s seat of her brand new Equinox.