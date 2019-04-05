Ryan, Wells, Hunt named Scholars of Distinction

× Expand File photos

CASTLETON | Castleton University senior Sarah Wells, junior Megan Ryan and sophomore Gabriella Hunt of the Castleton field hockey team were named to the Zag Field Hockey / NFHCA 2018 Division III Scholars of Distinction list.

The Division III Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2018-19 academic year. This year, 268 student-athletes have been recognized.

The NFHCA has already announced the 2018 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division III National Academic Team Award and the 2018 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad — the Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division III National Scholar-Athlete will be announced on April 3.