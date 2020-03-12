S.54: Getting closer to legal marijuana

× Expand Photo provided VT-030720-cannabis-bill Matt Simon of the Marijuana Policy Project: “Cannabis regulation is necessary in order to protect consumers and address important public health and safety issues facing the state.

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont is moving closer to fully legalizing recreational marijuana. A senate bill, known as S.54, is helping pave the way to making cannabis a legal but regulated drug.

One of the major steps on the path to legalization came last week when the House Appropriations Committee voted in favor of S.54. The bill icludes the mechanisms to legalize, regulate, and tax cannabis sales for adults 21 and older.

S.54 previously passed the House Government Operations Committee in a unanimous vote, the House Ways and Means Committee in an 8-3 vote, and the Senate in a 23-5 vote.

According to Matt Simon, New England political director at the Marijuana Policy Project, S.54 is the step in the right direction, at leats for those who champion the psychoactive drug’s legalization.

“Vermonters should be proud of their elected officials for heeding the will of voters and advancing this important legislation,” Simon said last week. “Cannabis regulation is necessary in order to protect consumers and address important public health and safety issues facing the state. It’s time for the House to join the Senate in recognizing that prohibition has failed, and that Vermonters are overwhelmingly ready for a more sensible approach to cannabis.”

The bill is now expected to proceed to the House floor for a vote later this week.

Simon noted that laws “regulating and taxing cannabis for adult use have been enacted in 10 states.”

Among the 50 states and other U.S. jurisdictions, Vermont and Washington, D.C. are the only two where pot is legal but not yet regulated for adult use. ■