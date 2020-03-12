Samara Fund awards local grants

MIDDLEBURY | The Samara Fund, a component fund of the Vermont Community Foundation in Middlebury, awarded $40,300 in grants and scholarships in 2019 and is now accepting applications for its 2020 grant round to support Vermont’s LGBTQ communities.

Grants totaling $35,300 were awarded in 2019 to 13 nonprofit organizations serving Vermont’s diverse LGBTQ communities. Five high school seniors from Barre, Bennington, Brattleboro, St. Albans, and Swanton each received a $1,000 scholarship for their post-secondary education.

GRANTS

AIDS Project of Southern Vermont received $3,500 for a program which provides a variety of nutritious foods that offer a balanced diet to HIV+ individuals and their immediate family members.

Chandler Center for the Arts received $2,800 for the ninth season of Vermont Pride Theater which features premieres of plays written and/or directed by Vermonters.

Common Ground Center received $3,000 for Camp Outright, a week-long residential program for LGBTQ and allied youth.

Out in the Open (formerly Green Mountain Crossroads) received $3,500 for general operating support.

Green Mountain Library Consortium received $1,000 to enhance its collection of digital LGBTQ-related fiction and nonfiction e-books and audiobooks.

HIV/HCV Resource Center received $1,500 for supplies for its HIV and HCV testing program for Vermonters who are high risk for contracting these viruses.

Mountain Communities Support Education (dba the Collaborative) received $3,000 for Friday Night Live, a free local winter recreation series that attracts LGBTQ middle and high school students.

Outright Vermont received $3,500 in general operating support for its mission of providing support, advocacy, and programming to ensure Vermont’s LGBTQ youth feel a sense of safety, belonging, and hope for their future.

Pride Center of Vermont received $3,500 for its Transgender Program Coordinator, a position that educates individuals, organizations, and workplaces about trans-related issues and concerns, while also providing direct support to trans Vermonters visiting the Center.

Pride Center of Vermont received $3,000 for Pride Vermont Parade and Festival 2019.

Twin States Network received $2,000 for general operating support towards its objective of reducing stigma and decreasing isolation for people living with HIV through emotional support, education, information, and referrals.

Vermont CARES received $3,000 for its work to connect every Vermonter with HIV—or at risk of HIV—with health, education, and wellness programs.

Vermont PWA Coalition received $2,000 for its retreat for Vermonters living with HIV. ■