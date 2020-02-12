Sanders dominates N.H. Primary

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bernie 2020 Bernie Major primary win: Vermont’s independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Democratic 2020 New Hampshire Primary.

MIDDLEBURY | The Democrats of New Hampshire have spoken and “Bernie 2020” is their resounding new mantra.

On Feb. 11, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), a 2020 Democratic nominee for U.S. President, won the New Hampshire Primary, the first primary in the nation of the 2020 election year. The primary followed last week’s Democratic Iowa Caucus debacle in which Sanders appeared to have won as well.

“Tonight New Hampshire sent a message that working people are ready for a political revolution in this country. This is what it will take to defeat Donald Trump,” said Sanders last Tuesday evening. “This victory isn’t about me; it’s about us. Tonight is about what our supporters, volunteers and grassroots donors built in New Hampshire.”

In the weeks leading up to the primary, Sanders spoke to more than 40,000 Granite State residents at 70 campaign gatherings around the state’s 10 counties.

“He garnered unprecedented grassroots support in New Hampshire, inspiring a broad coalition of volunteers that powered record-breaking organizing efforts,” according to Roya Hegdahl of Sanders’ campaign headquarters in Burlington. “On his path to victory, Senator Sanders mobilized 25,000 volunteers in New Hampshire, who put in over 100,000 hours and knocked 850,000 doors since the start of the campaign.”

Volunteers from Vermont and elsewhere crossed the Connecticut River to get out the vote. Meanwhile, Sanders campaign is being generously funded by many small donations from loyal Bernie fans to new converts to the candidate’s socialist message.

According to Hegdahl, “Looking ahead to the Feb. 22 Nevada caucuses, the ‘Bernie 2020’ campaign has built the largest operation of any presidential candidate on the ground, with more than 200 staffers and thousands of active volunteers.”

Hegdahl noted that as the primary season battle now turns to Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

Sanders’ self-proclaimed multi-racial, working-class coalition “is powered by the most diverse coalition of any candidate in the race, with polling consistently showing Sanders’ strong base of support with Black and Latino voters in Nevada, particularly among women of color.”

A new Quinnipiac College poll indicates Sanders is in the Democratic lead nationally where his “Bernie 2020” ground strategy has already made a whopping $5.5 million in multimedia advertising buys.

Hegdahl added that Sanders is already deploying new staff to “direct and mobilize a huge base of grassroots supporters.” ■