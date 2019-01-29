Scientist releases book

× Expand File photo Cardy Raper

RUTLAND | Vermont scientist Cardy Raper has written a new memoir titled, “Love, Sex, and Mushrooms: Adventures of a Woman in Science.” She will appear at Phoenix Books at 2 Center St. in downtown Rutland, on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. She has done research on the sex life of fungi along with molecular genetics. She established her own laboratory studying genetic determinants of reproduction in a mushroom-bearing fungus with 20,000 different sexes. This event is free and open to all.