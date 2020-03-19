Scott: All schools must close by March 18

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio VT-032120-Coronavirys-Midd-campus-closes-&-pic-REVISED Quiet campus: The worldwide coronavirus scare has finally reached Vermont. A case of the disease was reported in Bennington and Middlebury College closed with an early spring break.

MIDDLEBURY | The growing worldwide panic over the Chinese coronavirus hit Vermont on multiple fronts last week. And in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Scott (R) has announced a Continuity of Education Plan for the orderly dismissal of all schools, and cancellation of all school related activities, no later than Wednesday, March 18.

Scott’s directive will last through April 6, but may very well be extended for a longer period.

Last week, the first reported case of the virus was reported in Bennington and Middlebury College officials closed the campus giving students an early spring break.

Instead of classroom learning, Middlebury students will attend classes via distance learning methods, at least until the end of the current semester.

As first reported by Guy Page of the Vermont Daily Chronicle, “the University of Vermont Emergency Management office released its second statement encouraging faculty and staff to ‘begin planning for a potential shift to remote instruction.’’ The statement said the UVM Center for Teaching and Learning offers a ‘teaching continuity website,’ remote learning website direction and instruction, and hours of operation during the spring break.”

Rep. Bill Lippert (D-Hinesburg), chair of the Vermont House Health Care Committee, indicated that public funds will cover all testing and treatment for Covid-19 otherwise not covered by insurance. “Vermonters need not be concerned about making out-of-pocket payments,“ he told Page.

Also occurring last week, the Vermont Agency of Education has contacted all local school district officials with school closure and dismissal guidelines that work on three levels:

• Selective closure or dismissal: when all or most students in the school are at higher risk for complications once infected.

• Reactive closure or dismissal: when many students and staff are sick and are not attending school.

• Preemptive closure or dismissal: to decrease the spread of infection before many students and staff get sick.

“We’re not at that point where we think they (closures) are necessary,” Vermont Agency of Education Secretary Dan French said. “That could be coming at some point in the future, and we’re planning how to do that now.”

The Middlebury Selectboard, Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay and Local Emergency Management Director-Police Chief Tom Hanley, are continuing to monitor information about COVID-19 on a daily basis as it is published by various agencies.

“We are actively assessing potential impacts from the virus on municipal operations and vital community services,” according to Ramsay. “In the next few days, we will be creating a COVID-19 resource page on the town website with links to state and federal guidance about steps you can take to protect yourself and your family, up-to-date information from the Vermont Health Department about the spread of the virus and information, if needed, about planned changes to municipal operations.”

On March 13, Gov. Phil Scott (R) issued an executive order to declare a state of emergency in Vermont in response to COVID-19, commonly known as the new coronavirus.

No student is required to be in school if their parents or guardians would prefer to keep them home.

Education professionals should report to work as scheduled to assist in these efforts during this period of school dismissal. Districts are directed to follow workplace hygiene guidance issued by the Vermont Department of Health.

“This decision is based on the best scientific evidence available to the experts at the Vermont Department of Health,” said Mark Levine, M.D. “Closing schools at the end of the day Tuesday is another important step to help keep us ahead of the curve, in terms of preventing and reducing spread of COVID-19.”

Scott said that, while he hoped schools would only need to be closed through April 6, it is possible they will be closed for a longer period and families and businesses should prepare for this possibility. ■