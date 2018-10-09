Scott joins senate candidates in Middlebury

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Phil Scott in Middlebury: “No, I am not going to become an independent, I’ve always been a Republican.”

Photo by Lou Varricchio Independent Addison County state Senate candidates Paul Ralston and Marie Audet

MIDDLEBURY | While Vermont Gov. Phil Scott hasn’t been seen stumping for many Republican candidates ahead of the Nov. 6 election, on Tuesday he joined independent Addison County state Senate candidates Marie Audet and Paul Ralston during a campaign swing through Middlebury last week. During the chilly, rainy evening gathering at Champlain Valley Equipment, Scott said that his five terms in the state senate prepared him for this year’s reelection bid.

Scott stressed that there’s a lot at stake in this election, however, he neither referred directly to Democratic opponent Christine Hallquist.

“Two years ago, Vermonters elected me to focus on the economy and make Vermont more affordable. I know there’s still so much more work to do,” Scott said. He also took some credit for 4,400 new Vermonters in the workforce and for the newly passed tuition entitlement for current and future members of the Vermont National Guard.

One event attendee, Middlebury resident Thomas Sinacore, said that he listened to what Scott had to say with respect, but wasn’t buying everything the candidate mentioned. He said that while he voted for Scott in 2016, he isn’t sure this year, primarily because of the governor’s “flip flop” on gun control. “You don’t punish people before the crime. You’re punishing me (as a gun owner) and I don’t plan on shooting anyone,” Sinacore told Scott.

Scott told Sinacore that he stands behind his decision to restrict gun sales to young people, noting that the teen who had planned to attack Fair Haven Union High School was “dead serious” about targeting potential victims.

“Kids are different now,” Scott told Sinacore. “They don’t have the role models we did as kids... I am going to suffer whatever the political consequences,” Scott said. “I did what I think was right.”

Sinacore, a retired New York City police officer, said Vermont is a difficult place to live for other reasons.

“If I had stayed in New York State my pension wouldn’t be taxed. I come here, I am being taxed. I spend my money here, and I am being taxed,” he said. He added that the state’s high taxes were forcing him to consider leaving.

“I just can’t stay here anymore,” Sinacore said. “I am paying tax on my pension, my real estate tax has gone up, the town of Middlebury is reassessing my house so I can pay more tax, and the realtors are telling me I can’t get what I want for my house.”

Scott told him that his plan to hold the tax on military pensions ultimately failed in the state House of Representatives.

“We shouldn’t be doing that,” Scott said regarding taxing pensions for military. “It would only cost us about $5 million of revenue and it would be give us so much good will … we could add civil servants, like yourself, too.”

This reporter asked Scott about his support of Addison County independent state Senate candidates Audet and Ralston, noting that he has been absent from Republican candidate forums.

“No, I am not going to become an independent, I’ve always been a Republican. I was invited here by Brian of Champlain Valley Equipment. It wasn’t for the other candidates, but I know the other candidates.”

While Scott did not directly endorse Ralston and Audet, he praised them for their experience and business backgrounds.

Scott’s visit to Addison County was followed a few days later by a visit to the Vergennes Opera House by former Rep. Don Turner, GOP candidate for lieutenant governor.

Note: An expanded version of this story appeared first on True North Reports online.