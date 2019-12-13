Scott names new judge

Photo provided Judge William Cohen Judge William Cohen

BRANDON | A Rutland County resident has been named to the Vermont Supreme Court by Gov. Phil Scott.

Judge William “Bill” Cohen of Rutland County to the Vermont Supreme Court after serving 20 years as a Superior Court judge with distinction.

Cohen grew up in Rutland County. He was a chair lift operator for Killington Mountain Resorts then went on to obtain a B.A. degree in environmental science from George Washington University, and a J.D. from Vermont Law School.

“I am honored to serve the people of the state of Vermont and join an incredible team of justices on the Vermont Supreme Court,” said Cohen. “It has been my privilege to be a Vermont trial judge for the past 20 years and I will continue to work towards providing equal justice to all Vermonters as a member of the Vermont Supreme Court.”

Cohen started his career as a deputy state’s attorney, followed by working in private practice in two separate law offices in Rutland County. During this time, his focus was primarily on statewide civil litigation. In 1999, Cohen was appointed as a Superior Court judge. He is currently presiding as a judge in Bennington and Rutland counties.

Cohen will be sworn into office by Scott in a ceremony later this month. He replaces former Associate Justice Marilyn Skoglund, who retired in September. ■