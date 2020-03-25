Scott orders: “Stay at home!”

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Stay-at-Home-Phil-Scott Vermont Gov. Phil Scott orders: Effective March 25, at 5 p.m., all businesses and not-for-profit entities not expressly exempted in the order must suspend all in-person business operations.

MIDDLEBURY | Short of declaring martial law over the COVID-19 pandemic, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has issued what he has called his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order on March 24.

The stringent order goes into effect on March 25 at 5 p.m.

Scott declared a state of emergency in Vermont on March 13.

Yesterday, Scott directed the closure of in-person operations for all non-essential businesses.

According to a March 24 news release by the Office of the Governor, Scott said the restrictive measures “are in place to minimize all unnecessary activities outside the home to slow the spread of this virus and protect the public. These actions were implemented in consultation with the Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health and his evaluation of the latest data.”

Scott has instructed the following directive:

Effective March 25, at 5 p.m., all businesses and not-for-profit entities not exempted must stop all in-person business operations. Operations that can be conducted online or by telephone, or sales that can be facilitated with curbside pickup or delivery only, are permitted by the governor.

Scott's order includes exemptions for those offering services that are considered by the state to be critical to public health and safety, as well as economic and national security.

“I want to be very clear about this,” Scott said, “we need everyone to limit activities outside of the home and to practice social distancing at all times to slow the spread of this highly contagious and potentially deadly virus. We all must do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 to minimize infections, particularly for those who are elderly or have underlying chronic health conditions, and prevent it from overwhelming our healthcare facilities. The more Vermonters who take this seriously and stay home, the faster we can return to normal.”

Scott added: “I fully recognize the emotional, financial and economic impact of these decisions, but based on the best science we have available, these measures are necessary.”

For the latest information and guidance relating to Vermont’s COVID-19 response, visit http://www.healthvermont.gov/covid19. ■