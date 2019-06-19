Scott signs bills, new taxes

File photo
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott spent the final days of the legislative session signing several bills into law. Included was an act relating to the dissolution of Rutland Fire District No. 10.
MIDDLEBURY | With the early 2019 legislative session wrapped up, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott spent the final days reading and signing several bills into law. Included were new taxes on e-cigarettes and logging equipment.
The following signing actions on the bills took place between May 18 and May 28:
- H.540: An act relating to approval of the amendments to the charter of the Town of Williston.
- H.544: An act relating to approval of amendments of the charter of the City of Burlington.
- H.549: An act relating to approval of the dissolution of Rutland Fire District No. 10. Sponsors of the bill were Tom Terenzini (R), Robert Bancroft (R), Scott Beck (R), Pat Brennan (R), Bill Canfield (R), Cooper Cupoli (R), Jim Harrison (R), Bob Helm (R), Paul Lefebvre (R), Linda Myers (R), Brian Savage (R), and Harvey Smith (R).
- H.539: An act relating to approval of amendments to the charter of the town of Stowe and to the merger of the town and the Stowe Fire District No. 3.
- H.47: An act relating to the taxation of electronic cigarettes.
- H.460: An act relating to sealing and expungement of criminal history records.
- H.82: An act relating to the taxation of timber harvesting equipment.
- H.133: An act relating to miscellaneous energy subjects.
- H.104: An act relating to professions and occupations regulated by the Office of Professional Regulation.