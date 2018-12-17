×
Photo provided by Sheldon Museum of Vermont History
MIDDLEBURY | Sarah Stahl’s “Scrabble Tree” will be on display this holiday season at the Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History in downtown Middlebury.
Photo provided by Sheldon Museum of Vermont History
