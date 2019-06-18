Seeley: Creek Road questions need answers

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Creek Road reopening? Not so fast. Middlebury Selectboard member Heather Seeley wants the selectboard to form a working group to examine potential impacts to Creek Road property owners.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury Selectboard member Heather Seeley, and consulting engineer Peter DeGraff, reported on their recent meeting to discuss next steps following the board’s discussions of repair options for Creek Road that DeGraff presented on May 28.

As a result of the meeting, Seeley and DeGraff said that, in their opinion, a number of important questions regarding the repair options still need to be addressed and that, until the board has agreed upon an approach it wants to pursue, it would be premature to proceed with the planned public information meeting on the subject.

Seeley proposed that the selectboard form a small working group to examine the options in detail, including potential impacts to Creek Road property owners, and make a recommendation to the board.

Once the selectboard has settled on a direction, Seeley said, an informational meeting could be scheduled to invite public input.

The board will discuss potential candidates to serve on the working group and a potential timeline for completion at its June 25 meeting.