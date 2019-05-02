Senate bill to add emissions test to inspection

File photo Guy Page

The Vermont House Transportation Committee is considerng a Senate bill to expand the annual registered vehicle inspection to include inspection of emissions or on-board diagnostic systems for all vehicles up to 10 years old.

S84 would amend current inspection law which states that “all motor vehicles registered in this state shall be inspected once each year.” This language would change to: “all motor vehicles registered in this State shall undergo a safety inspection once each year and all motor vehicles that are registered in this State and are 10 model years old or less shall undergo an emissions or on board diagnostic (OBD) systems inspection once each year as applicable.”

The decade-long exemption as passed by the Senate is seen as a cost-saving measure for owners of older cars. Emissions testing is required by the Environmental Protection Agency because Vermont is part of a northeastern high-ozone pollution area. Yet during the last three years, Vermont has had only one day per year in which the federal ozone guidelines were exceeded.

School buses are inspected under other state statutes and would be exempt from S84’s requirements.

