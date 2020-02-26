Senator Bray sponsors ‘common property’ amendment

× Expand File photo Chris Bray Addison County State Sen. Chris Bray wants to make Vermont’s natural resources common property. Will his proposed constitutional amendment impact the private property rights of Vermonters?

MONTPELIER | A bill introduced into the Vermont Senate this month would amend the Vermont Constitution to establish clean air and water and state conservation as a protected right.

Known as PR9, the proposed amendment would enshrine in the Vermont Constitution the “right to clean air and water and the preservation of the natural, scenic, and cultural values of the environment. The state of Vermont’s natural resources are the common property of all the people. The state shall conserve and maintain the natural resources of Vermont for the benefit of all people.”

PR9 is sponsored by Vermont Sen. Chris Bray (D-Addison) and co-sponsored by Senators Rebecca Balint, Philip Baruth, Brian Campion, Alison Clarkson, Ruth Hardy, Cheryl Hooker, Deborah Ingram, Virginia Lyons, Richard McCormack, Corey Parent, Christopher Pearson, Andrew Perchlik, Anthony Pollina and John Rodgers. It was introduced Feb. 14 and referred to the committee Bray chairs, Natural Resources and Energy.

As with all constitutional amendments, the interpretation and application of PR9 would ultimately be decided by the Legislature’s other two co-equal branches of government, the executive and the judicial. The executive could initiate action (new programs and regulations) based on the newly established right of preservation and conservation, and the courts would decide if asked whether the action passes constitutional muster.

Would PR9 further protect natural resources against development?

Would the “common property” phrase be understood to further limit private ownership?

Questions such as these will be asked if Senate Natural Resources chooses to pursue the bill.

In the 2019-20 biennium, nine proposed Amendments to the Vermont Constitution have been introduced.

As a result, Election Day voters on Nov. 3, 2022, may be asked to ratify at least two constitutional amendments: one controversial (unrestricted right to reproductive freedom, including abortion) and one not (elimination of any form of slavery).

The Vermont Constitution requires that any proposed amendment begin in the Senate, with approval requiring a ‘yes’ vote by two-thirds of the Senate. The State House of Representatives must then concur by a majority of votes. The proposed amendment is then referred to the next biennial session of the General Assembly for approval.

Amendments approved by the two successive General Assemblies then face one final hurdle: statewide voter ratification on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2022. If voters say yes, the amendment is adopted. ■

