Sheldon Museum’s beautiful holiday season

× Expand Photo provided by the Sheldon Museum Sheldon Museum: The remake of the mountain in the Sheldon’s train layout includes a gondola ski lift, skiers, snowboarders and rock climbers.

The Sheldon Museum is bursting with creativity and excitement this holiday season.

Don’t miss the amazing operating train layout, miniature Christmas tree display and two holiday exhibits.

“Ho Ho Historical Holidays to You,” is curated by the Sheldon’s archivist Eva Garcelon-Hart and Sheldon trustee and archives volunteer, Lucinda Cockrell, featuring classic Christmas images, antique postcards, seasonal cards, written holiday memories and toys from the Sheldon’s collections.

“Over-the-Top Holiday,” a glittering holiday display created by Sheldon trustees — led by Warren Kimble, Liz Markowski, Danielle Rougeau and Deborah Foster — includes numerous lighted trees, tinsel, silver balls, antique sleds and skates, traditional Santas and traditional red and green paper chains.

This year, the Middlebury Garden Club has added a festive touch throughout the museum with lots of vibrantly adorned ornaments and tinsel.

In what has become an annual holiday tradition in Middlebury, the elaborate Lionel train layout is sure to delight all ages.

The assemblage stands three levels high, with tracks running Lionel O gauge trains, Lionel 027 gauge trains and an upper track running HO trains.

New this year, is an entire remake of the mountain including a gondola ski lift, skiers, snowboarders, rock climbers and tunnels through the mountain to show off the HO train.

The backdrop of the Green Mountains painted by local artist Gayl Braisted adds atmosphere. Last year, Gabe the Lamplighter was added to the display. The train layout is made possible by a team of volunteer engineers who operate the trains through Jan. 12, 2019.

Also on view are 19 colorful, one-of-a-kind miniature Christmas trees decorated by generous local artists, to be raffled in support of the museum’s children’s activities.

Lucinda Cockrell has designed ornaments using images drawn from ephemera in the Sheldon’s archives surrounded by glitter and tinsel.

Each tree is unique, so be sure to visit the Sheldon during the holiday season to see all of them, and buy some raffle tickets. The raffle drawing is on Friday, Dec. 21.

The Henry Sheldon Museum is located at 1 Park St. in downtown Middlebury across from the Ilsley Library.

Holiday Museum hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays, Dec. 16 and 23 from noon - 4 p.m. The trains will run through Jan. 12.

Volunteer engineers will run the trains Tuesday-Friday 1-4 p.m.; Saturdays 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sundays 1-3 p.m. Please refer to the Sheldon’s website to confirm that the engineer is present.

The Sheldon will be closed on Dec. 24-25 and reopen on Dec. 26. Regular admission to the museum is $5 adults; $3 youth (6-18); $4.50 seniors and $12 family.

For more information, call the Henry Sheldon Museum at 388-2117 or visit henrysheldonmuseum.org.

- Mary Manley is the associate director of the Henry Sheldon Museum.