Silent movies, live music return

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jeff Rapsis Harold Lloyd hangs from a clock high above Los Angeles in an iconic scene from “Safety Last”(1923). The silent film comedy, regarded as one of Lloyd’s best, was shown with live music on Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at Brandon Town Hall, Route 7, in downtown Brandon.

BRANDON | Silent film with live music returns to Brandon Town Hall this spring, summer and fall starting with silent-era film comic Harold Lloyd’s silent comedy classic, “Safety Last“ (1923).

Photo courtesy of Jeff Rapsis Musician Jeff Rapsis has revitalized silent film screenings and live music in Vermont.

According to musician Jeff Rapsis who played live musical accompanyment during the Brandon public screening, “the vision of Harold Lloyd hanging from the hands of a clock high above downtown Los Angeles, from the climax of ‘Safety Last’, has emerged as a symbol of the anything goes spirit of early Hollywood and the magic of the movies.”

Live music will be provided by silent film accompanist and local musician Rapsis.

According to Rapsis, “The silent film series started in 2010 when I came to Brandon as part of the town’s Civil War Days event and the town had asked to bring a silent movie about Lincoln up for a screening.”

Raspis immediately plunged into the world of resurrecting the silent film genre.

“I was brought here to do the music. I’d never been to Brandon before, and have no connection to the town,” he said. “It all went very well. So, I got talking with the Brandon Town Hall people, and we felt it would be fun to do a whole evening of silent film/live music later that summer.”

Rapsis said the series allows local movie-goers to experience silent film the way its makers originally intended: on the big screen, with live music, and with an audience.

“People enjoyed it enough, and attendance was good enough, so it then grew into the monthly series we’ve been doing ever since,”he noted. “We run films generally once a month from May through October. We generally get at least 100 people at each screening.”

Rapsis will again create the accompaniment on the spot, improvising music as the movie unfolds to enhance the action on the screen as well respond to audience reactions. He will perform the music on a digital synthesizer capable of producing a wide range of theatre organ and orchestral textures.

“Live music was an integral part of the silent film experience,” Rapsis said. “Because most films at the time weren’t released with sheet music or scores, studios depended on local musicians to come up with an effective score that was different in every theater. At its best, this approach created an energy and a connection that added a great deal to a film’s impact. That’s what I try to recreate,” Rapsis said.

For more information, visitbrandontownhall.org.

Other films in this year’s Brandon Town Hall silent film series include:

• Saturday, June 15, 7 p.m.: “Chicago“ (1927) starring Phyllis Haver. The original big screen adaptation of the notorious Jazz Age tabloid scandal, based on real events. Screening sponsored by Nancy and Gary Meffe.

• Saturday, July 13, 7 p.m.: “Woman in the Moon“ (1929) directed by Fritz Lang. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing, a grand sci-fi adventure epic about the first rocket ship to the moon. Screening sponsored by Pam and Steve Douglass.

• Saturday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m.: “Our Hospitality” (1923) starring Buster Keaton. Classic comedy/drama about a long-running family feud. Screening sponsored by Bill and Kathy Mathis, in memory Of Maxine Thurston.

• Saturday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.:“The Beloved Rogue“ (1926) starring John Barrymore. Epic costume adventure based on the life of 15th century French poet François Villon. Screening sponsored by Donald and Dolores Furnari, Sally Wood, Edward Loedding and Dorothy Leysath, and Connie Kenna.

• Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.: “Faust“ (1926), directed by F.W. Murnau. Emil Jannings stars in this terrifying version of the classic tale. Screening sponsored by Jan Coolidge and Nancy and Gary Meffe.