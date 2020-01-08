Snow, new year arrives in Addison County

File photo VT Winter Storm Gov. Phil Scott: “Responders, road crews, utilities and many others have been planning for this storm and are working hard to minimize impacts and keep people safe.”

MIDDLEBURY | The last week of December 2019 brought winter weather conditions more typical of mid-January. On Dec. 31, Green Mountain Power (GMP) crews responded to outages caused by a winter storm which brought ice, some snow, and strong winds, especially along the U.S. Route 7 corridor and south of Rutland.

Vermont meteorologist Roger Hill reported that the storm included a thunderstorm in Bennington and more icing than first expected.

According to GMP’s Kristin Kelly, “Crews confronted hazardous driving conditions, in some cases requiring chains to get around. GMP and safety officials are alerting customers to stay off the roads if possible, as forecasters say the wintry weather system stayed over the region causing tricky travel.”

On Dec. 31, Gov. Phil Scott urged residents to keep in touch with neighbors in need of help, if possible.

“Responders, road crews, utilities, and many others have been planning for this storm and are working hard to minimize impacts and keep people safe,” Scott said. “Individuals can assist by helping themselves and others. The most important thing we can ask of Vermonters is to check in on neighbors and exercise common sense and caution.”

“GMP tracked multiple forecasts before the storm hit, so we could pre-position crews around our service territory and be in the right places to respond as safely and quickly as possible to repair damage and restore power,” said Mike Burke, GMP’s chief of field operations.

Burke said GMP has restored power to about 3,600 customers by New Year’s Eve. ■