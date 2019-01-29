Snowboarding: It started here

× Expand Photo provided The cover of Brian L. Knight’s history of the snowboarding sport in Vermont.

STOWE | Celebrated snowboarder and author Brian L. Knight will discuss his new book, “Snowboarding in Southern Vermont; From Burton to the U.S. Open,” at the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe, Vermont on Friday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m.

During the 1980s and 1990s, the Manchester area of Vermont was the epicenter of the fledgling sport of snowboarding.

With the presence of Burton Snowboards, the U.S. Open Championships and one of the earliest machine-built halfpipes at Stratton Mountain, the local population led the vanguard as the sport ventured from fringe to mainstream.

Ranging from Olympic gold medalists to backhoe operators and converted skiers, locals contributed immensely to the development of the sport. Author Brian Knight details the birth, growth and development of a new worldwide sport from humble beginnings in Southern Vermont.

Knight worked at Stratton Mountain in the 1980s and 1990s, writing for a local magazine and then teaching history at Stratton Mountain School. Knight has been an objective observer of snowboarding in southern Vermont. He is currently a self-employed historic preservation consultant and architectural historian and lives in nearby Dorset.

Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum is located at 1 South Main St. in Stowe.