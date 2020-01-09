Solar farms part of state’s 2025 plan

× Expand Photo provided Solar-farm-Middlebury-College Middlebury College’s solar array along Route 125.

MIDDLEBURY | The year 2025 is looming. And Vermont’s road to “90 by 2025” carbon-free energy is proving to be a rocky, costly trek.

Following the shutdown of the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant, which generated 70 percent of the state’s electricity (all of it carbon-free), energy costs have soared here and customers have seen more imports, especially with Canadian natural gas. But as the old athletic saying goes, “No pain, no gain” when it comes to going solar.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott supports “90 by 2025” as did his predecessor, former Gov. Peter Shumlin.

So far, per state data, Vermont’s renewable energy sector created over 15,000 jobs.

But the move to so-called solar farms, which really are solar power stations and not actual farms, are requiring thousands of acres of land to meet the state’s energy needs.

While solar installations have slowed down somewhat from 2017, residents are still seeing arrays being built on private property, especially former agricultural lands.

Experts estimate that reaching Vermont’s renewable goals on solar alone would take up about 90,000 acres of land.

“If you did it all with large solar farms, you’d be talking about something on the order of 200 or 300 large solar projects around the state,” Dr. Ben Luce, associate professor of physics and sustainability studies at Lyndon State College said in a Vermont Watchdog news report. “To a lot of people’s ears that sounds significant.”

“The state’s total land mass is about 6 million acres,” Luce noted. It remains to be seen if Vermonters are willing to sacrifice so much acreage for so much decentralized power generation.

And what about other sources of carbon-free energy?

The 2018 Vermont gubernatorial race indicated that both political parties are thinking long and hard about destroying more of the state’s pristine, forested ridgelines to host large wind turbine stations.

While some Vermont communities have embraced new solar farms with little or no discussion, others are concerned about siting.

In 2018, a large solar power project planned for a rural section of Brandon, located in Rutland County, had some town officials and neighbors upset.

“So far the reaction to this solar project has been a negative one,” Brandon Town Manager David Atherton said in March 2018.

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Solar-project Workers brave the cold along U.S. Route 7 at the New Haven solar array outside of Vergennes.

Atherton said that the project was spearheaded by Conti Group Solar of New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Conti Group is a developer, planner, designer, engineer, constructor, owner and operator of capital-asset projects such as solar-energy arrays.

Many Vermont residents and energy advocates see more large solar construction as the only way to realize state-mandated alternative energy goals by 2025.

“For solar to provide 20 percent of Vermont’s electric supply by 2025 means that we will have increased solar generation by a factor of eight in a decade,” David Hill of the Vermont Energy Investment Corp. said. But as far as Brandon’s Babcock project goes, Atherton and other officials may be scratching their collective heads.

“I don’t see the Babcock Farm project providing any benefits to the town (or residents), especially on their electric bill,” Atherton said.

North of Brandon in the Addison County community of New Haven, some town officials have pushed back against more solar farms coming to town.

Photo by Lou Varricchio Solar-array-GMP-in-Midd-100 A solar array on the roof of Green Mountain Power’s utility center in Middlebury.

Former New Haven Selectboard member Doug Tolles has worked on similar solar projects just like Brandon’s with mixed results.

“I can tell you that, in New Haven, houses near these big solar projects depreciated by as much as 40 percent,” Tolles said. “Here in New Haven they have ruined property values of all the nearby houses. Even small, metered solar projects ruin property values nearby. My advice to Brandon residents: think long and hard before your community accepts more of these things.” ■