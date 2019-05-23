Spartan athletes honored

× Expand Photo provided by Castleton University In total, 11 Castleton student-athletes earned 13 awards at the event, with Wyatt Pickrell (men’s ice hockey, men’s lacrosse) and Linn Ljungemo (women’s alpine skiing) earning two awards apiece.

CASTLETON | A host of Castleton University student-athletes were honored with awards for their dedication to their studies, their performances in their respective sports and their work to better the community this week at the annual Castleton Awards Ceremony at Casella Theater last week.

In total, 11 student-athletes earned 13 awards at the event, with Wyatt Pickrell (men’s ice hockey, men’s lacrosse) and Linn Ljungemo (women’s alpine skiing) earning two awards apiece.

Pickrell and Kirsten Kruk (women’s tennis, women’s alpine skiing, women’s lacrosse), earned the Coaches Awards, given annually to the top varsity athletes who have shown leadership, determination, sportsmanship, “coachability,” willingness to give of oneself, and have a sense of responsibility to the team, coach, and university throughout the year. Pickrell also earned the Academic Excellence Award for the natural science department.

Ljungemo, an alpine skier, was the winner of a pair of athletic awards, taking home hardware for the Sharon Brown Memorial Award — given annually to a female athlete who relates well to peers and coaches, shows a desire to learn and excel, demonstrates dedication, persistence, and team leadership while carrying a GPA of 2.50 or better — as well as the Mary Ellen Evans Award, bestowed upon the most outstanding female athlete who has played four years in one sport, has a GPA of 2.50 or better and has provided service to the university community.

Football’s Moe Harris claimed the Rocky Mezzetta Award, given to a male athlete in recognition of their determination, drive to improve their athletic skills, their “coachability” and their team leadership.

The final athletic award — the John Young Memorial Award — was awarded to Abbie Lesure of the women’s basketball team. The award is given annually to a male or female basketball player who shows great leadership and outstanding offensive abilities, a positive attitude and is interested in pursuing a degree in teaching or interested in coaching in the future. Lesure will graduate with her degree in physical education this spring.