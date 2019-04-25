Spartan hockey honors awarded

CASTLETON | The Castleton University men’s and women’s hockey teams were well represented on the New England Hockey Conference All-Academic Teams, as a total of 26 representatives — 14 men and 12 women — earned the recognition from the league.

To be eligible for All-Academic recognition a student must carry a minimum of a 3.0 cumulative GPA and have completed one full-year at their current institution. It marks the second year in a row that the men have had 14 representatives, while the women’s 12 honorees were three more than a season ago.

The men’s recipients consisted of Matt Bloomer, Chris Butryn, Luke Cohen, Jacob Erwin, Dan Fitzgerald, Caleb Fizer, Nick Gravina, Dom Kuziak, Brian Leonard, Ryan Ng, Wyatt Pickrell, Mark Shroyer, Troy Taylor and Glenn Wiswell.

Seniors Fizer, Fitzgerald and Pickrell each earned the honor for the third time in their career, while Leonard, Erwin, Shroyer and Taylor became two-time honorees as juniors.

On the women’s side, Bre Babiarz, Felicia Bjälvegård, Aimee Briand, Jocelyn Forrest, Courtney Gauthier, Katlyn Hathaway, Jade Remillard, Ali Stevens, Casey Traill, Nicolle Trivino, Sophia Vingi and Rylie Wills were named to the All-Academic Team.

Seniors Briand, Forrest, Remillard and Wills each earned the accolade for the third time, while Bjalvegard and juniors Babiarz and Trivino were named to the All-Academic Team for the second time.