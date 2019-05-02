Spring up north

Even though I live on a modern asphalt road in Addison County, I can say that less than a mile away is a 19th-century dirt road that is a mess not only during “mud season” but a good part of the year when it rains—which is pretty darn often right about now.

My first introduction to Vermont was during the 1980s and I was warned of “mud season”, that indeterminate time when the frozen pseudo-permafrost ground begins to thaw and back roads become a mess of muck and mire.

Still, spring means the sleeping buds of apple trees and shad trees bloom and the air begins to warm as the days grow longer.

So far, spring has had its fits and starts. It is a time of transition with the best and worst of the passing seasons.

We’ve had a few warm days reaching 70 degrees but then followed by chilly days and heavy rains and lots of flooding. Winter is never too far away during spring. It is the cruelest season and holds on the longest in Vermont.

According to St. Michael’s College meteorology website, “Toward the end of March, the grip of winter begins to weaken... Melting snow and rain can cause rivers and streams to overflow. Vermont often experiences floods at this time of the year. Just a few years ago, when the majority of the roads were still dirt, the ‘mud season’ could bring travel to a standstill. Schools closed until the roads dried out.”

The Associated Press just reported that last week’s flooding was about as bad as Tropical Storm (nee Hurricane) Irene: “The flooding marked the first time since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 that floodwaters from the White River rose onto Route 107 in the Bethel-Stockbridge area... The 2011 flooding destroyed much of the major east-west highway in the area. It was rebuilt in 119 days and constructed to withstand future flooding.”

It’s clear to me: you don’t have to wait for a northbound tropical cyclonic disturbance to make a mess up north. Honestly, I’ve encountered more flooding in Vermont than I ever have in my decades-long Florida vacation travels.

Writes author Bill Bryson: “A year in Vermont, according to an old saw, is nine months of winter followed by three months of very poor sledding.”

With that said, I think we’re finally getting into bad-sledding here abouts.