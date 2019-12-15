State launches “Let’s Talk Cannabis”

Photo provided Mark Levine Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D.

MIDDLEBURY | The state of Vermont has kicked off a new, online marijuana education campaign that is aimed at the state’s often unreported, high rate of cannabis use. But will it help stem growing marijuana use, especially by young people, locally?

The Department of Health’s new “Let’s Talk Cannabis” campaign comes after legislative efforts to liberalize and legalize recreational marijuana and other cannabis by-products. For example, it is now legal in the state to possess one ounce of marijuana (containing the psychoactive THC drug) for personal use by adults 21 years or older.

According to the Vermont Department of Health’s website, the number of Vermonters who try marijuana for the first time, between the ages of 12 and 17, is the highest in the nation.

Thus, state Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D., is now on the stump promoting his agency’s “Let’s Talk Cannabis” campaign.

The new effort is primarily a web resource of what Levine has termed “science-based information.” He noted that it is aimed at increasing awareness about cannabis and how it affects the body, brain and overall health.

Levine said that “Let’s Talk Cannabis” offers facts, tips and other resources for multiple audiences which include youth, young adults, breastfeeding mothers, parents and health-care professionals.

“With changes in the legal landscape surrounding possession and use, it’s important that people understand how it can affect their health,” Levine said last week. “As with all substance use, consumption of cannabis can be unhealthy. ‘Let’s Talk Cannabis’ gives Vermonters the information they need to make safe and informed choices.”

Levine was especially concerned about health problems linked to cannabis use, such as for women who breastfeed or who are pregnant.

Levine noted that the department is especially interested in reaching young people. ■