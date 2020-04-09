State seeks volunteers as surge centers open

× Expand Stock image AdobeStock_328500075_WEB

MONTPELIER | Vermont Gov. Phil Scott last week announced new steps in the state’s plan to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases, and in turn, the need for additional hospital and medical capacity.

“We continue to expand our medical surge capacity to be prepared for what could be a significant increase in medical need in our state in the coming weeks,” said Scott.

Scott said the state has coordinated with communities and hospitals statewide, and with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire, to increase capacity in the event of a surge of COVID-19 patients who require medical care.

In partnership with the Vermont National Guard (VTNG), the State is creating two additional high capacity care sites for surge: one in Essex Junction at the Champlain Valley Exposition (CVE), which will provide 400 beds staffed primarily by VTNG personnel; and another in Rutland County, supported by the Rutland Regional Medical Center, which will provide 150 beds. These sites will be operated in close coordination with health care providers and will only be used if hospitals exceed their capacity.

Additional rapid reaction medical surge trailers containing material for 50 additional beds have been prepositioned across Vermont.

In addition to the Vermont National Guard and health care leaders, the State is working to increase capacity through partnerships with home health providers, designated agencies, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) and more.

“Rutland is proud to support these efforts to address increased medical need due to COVID-19,” said Claudio Fort, president and chief executive officer of Rutland Regional Medical Center. “Our teams are working closely with all of our health care partners to protect our staff and keep our communities safe.”

Those with medical experience, or other health care background, and the ability to volunteer are needed to bolster the ranks of Vermont’s current health care workforce.

The Vermont Medical Reserve Corps is seeking these qualified and experienced volunteers:

Licensed and certified health care professionals;

People with mental health, or other types of clinical or professional experience;

Health care administrative experience, such as with medical data entry or language translators; and

People who have worked with displaced individuals, such as homeless shelter programs.

In addition to volunteering, Vermonters can also give back in the following ways:

Donate PPE: Donations of N95 masks, medical and industrial grade or surgical masks can be brought to your nearest State Police Barracks. You can find the location nearest to you here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations.

Give blood: Visit the American Red Cross to learn how to safely donate blood: https://www.redcross.org/local/new-hampshire-vermont.html.

Support your local food bank: Donate online at vtfoodbank.org or you can text GIVEHEALTH to 85511. If you’re in need of help, please visit vtfoodbank.org/gethelp. ■