State sites open this week

ADDISON | Seven Vermont state-owned historic sites opened their doors for the 2019 season. This collection of sites offers 80 historic structures along with over 1,000 acres of forest and farmland.

“These sites house impressive museum collections and feature educational exhibits that chronicle the story of our region beginning with the first inhabitants who settled the area approximately 9,000 years ago,” said Vermont State Historic Preservation Officer Laura V. Trieschmann. “Historic sites across the state, including prehistoric camps, Revolutionary War sites, and the homes of U.S. Presidents all shed light on the remarkable history of Vermont.”

Among the May 25 openings was Chimney Point in Addison.

For the 2019 International Year of the Salmon, Chimney Point State Historic Site in Addison will be hosting Salmon and People in a Changing World.

The traveling exhibit in Addison is from the Lake Champlain Basin Program and Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership explores the successful reintroduction of the Atlantic salmon into Lake Champlain.

Other sites opened on May 25 included Hubbardton Battlefield in Hubbardton, Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford, Mount Independence in Orwell, and Eureka Schoolhouse in Springfield.

Several public events and programs are scheduled this season at local Vermont Historic Sites: "Revolutionary War Encampment" at the Hubbardton Battlefield on July 6 and July 7, and "Soldiers Atop the Mount" gathering at Mount Independence in Orwell on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.